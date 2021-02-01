Actor Toni Mihajlovski in Monday’s testimony in relation to the events of April 27 said that he took an active part in the GDOM movement but that they had no connection with VMRO-DPMME nor that they had any instruction from Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski.
Mihajlovski also said that GDOM had nothing to do with the “For United Macedonia” movement.
Those protests were peaceful, people expressed their revolt that the name and identity would be changed, which is being delivered today. I also attended those protests around fifty times, explained Mihajlovski.
