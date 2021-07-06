Lawyer Elenko Milanov said in today’s closing arguments in the “April 27” case that it is meaningless that the prosecution claims that the constitutional order has been violated, but not that the security of the country has been violated, which is not mentioned anywhere.

The prosecution wants to convince the court that the country’s constitutional order has been violated. The constitutional order of the country before and after April 27 is a parliamentary democracy. There is no indication that this has changed. No condition is met that the defendants have committed the crime which they are charged with. Trajko Veljanovski had no communication with Vladimir Atanasovski and Nikola Boskovski. Also Veljanovski and Janakieski did not have any communication in the critical period. There was no communication, that’s clear. And now they want to convince you that there was some kind of plan, Milanov asked.