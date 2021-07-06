Health Minister Venko Filipce said Tuesday that now it is too early to say whether there the start of the new school year will be postponed. The start of the school year, as he said, will depend on several factors, and will mostly depend on the epidemiological situation in the country.

In any case, the most important thing is that the teachers are intensively being vaccinated and that all scenarios for the start of the school year are ready, said Filipce.

Answering a reporter’s question, Filipce said that the vaccination of teachers is still ongoing and that process is expected to be completed soon.