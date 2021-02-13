For the third week in a row, the employees of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy go to work, despite the recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases the employees in the state and public administration to work in shifts, at home or in rotations.

Namely, our newsroom received a letter from several employees of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy who complain about this irresponsible behavior by Minister Arianit Hoxha stating that there are a dozen people in one office, and they do not even have basic hygiene conditions.

This is third week we go to work despite the recommendations by the Commission for Infectious Diseases to work either from home, in shifts or in rotations. We have ten employees per office, we have no conditions or disinfectants. What they are doing to us is inhuman. We are revolted by this inhuman attitude, we are afraid for our health, but also for the health of our loved ones. The number of infected colleagues has started to increase, we do not know the reason for issuing recommendations, when Minister Hoxha himself does not respect them. There is fear and panic in everyone, but we are silent because we are afraid that if we rebel we might be sanctioned. Now since he has nothing to do, he started sending us attendance lists, all of us are being tortured, reads the letter of the ministry employees.

Whether Minister Hoxha will be held accountable for not observing the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, is a question to be responded by the relevant institutions, but also Minister Hoxha himself who works against the decisions and knowingly endangers the health of over 200 employees.

As a reminder to the public, the decision to go to work in rotations was made in October last year.