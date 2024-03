Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed today that the missing 20 year old girl Enkeleda Cela was found alive.

She was found this afternoon, near Bellevue hotel, east of Skopje, after going missing in this area two days ago. Enkeleda is a student at the Skopje Economy Faculty, under a scholarship issued to Macedonians living in Golo Brdo, Albania. The family raised alarm and her parents came to Skopje to join the search, which is now fortunately called off.