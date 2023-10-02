More women aspire to become police officers, and the country’s interest in law enforcement is increasing.Out of 1458 registered candidates, just 600 will become police officers. The Minister of the Interior, Oliver Spasovski, noted the rising number of female candidates. He emphasized that these future officers will undergo training based on a police education model with three modules focused on acquiring new knowledge and skills in policing. Spasovski assures that recent reforms will prevent police officers from engaging in corruption and abusing their official duties. He emphasized that police officers are the state’s protectors and that the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ resources should not be exploited for personal gain.