The reciprocal broadcasting of Public Media Services of Macedonia and Bulgaria is not implemented, warns “Radio Free Europe”. Macedonian Radio Television is not broadcast on the Bulgarian air, while the Bulgarian national television BNT is broadcast in the country. Makedonski Telekom took over and broadcasts the BNT program package. According to the Good Neighborly Agreement between the two countries, an exchange of the public services program has been agreed.

The two Contracting Parties shall make efforts for the free dissemination of information, by encouraging and developing cooperation in the field of mass media by utilizing the possibilities of modern media. They will engage in the protection of copyright and intellectual property rights of creators from both countries, according to the Good Neighborly Agreement.