Answering a reporter’s question related to the cultural club “Vanco Mihajlov” which was opened in Bitola and the public reactions that still do not due to the provocations of Bulgarian politicians, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, said what Petkov should do first when he returns to Sofia is to open at least two such clubs in Blagoevgrad and Sandanski for Macedonians living in Pirin Macedonia.

I also see that the Vice President of Bulgaria continues with the non-European values ​​and the denial of the Macedonian minority in Pirin Macedonia and that really has nothing to do with the European values ​​that these politicians should promote, on the contrary, take us back to the past, to the times of Bulgarian fascist occupation during the Second World War here in Macedonia, to the sacrifices made by the Macedonian libertarian people to create their own democratic state and to be able today to live what we live and to get rid of such a fascist occupier as the Bulgarian during World War II. After this provocation and these statements given here in Macedonia, I really have nothing to add, except to state with astonishment that I do not know who is that politician or historian who will sit at the table with his colleagues from our eastern neighbor and continue to negotiate to reach an agreement at least by June. If this is to find an excuse to block Macedonia again, then they are quite successful, added Mickoski.

Mickoski called on the international community and Brussels to end these non-European exhibitions by official Sofia because here in Macedonia, says Mickoski, there is no one to call anymore because these are non-credible politicians who, apart from crime, corruption, shame and lack of ideas, they do not know what to do.