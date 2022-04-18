In a tense atmosphere this afternoon, the government dismisses the head of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi, a member of the SDSM, expres.mk unofficially reports.

Muaremi is publicly mentioned as part of a case investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime.

According to the “Express” news portal, after receiving information about Muaremi’s activities, there is no possibility for him to remain in a high and important position in the government. The Financial Police Directorate is one of the most important tools for control, but unfortunately also for exerting pressure on the legal entities in the country.

Unofficially, the case investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office involves a dozens of companies that were racketeered and blackmailed to pay black money, and in return the institutions do not prosecute them for criminal and other acts committed by them.

What is the role of Muaremi and other senior officials from SDSM, DUI and government structures in this case is already being determined in an appropriate procedure by the prosecution.

Muaremi was caught threatening financial inspectors for the VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate in last year’s local elections.