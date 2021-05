Islamic believers in Macedonia and all across the world celebrate Ramadan Bayram, the end of the holy month of fasting, on Thursday.

Observance of Ramadan is mandated in the Quran. The celebration lasts for three days. It is a day of reconciliation and reuniting. It is also a day when the power of rich people meet the weakness of poor in love, mercy and justice.

The first day of Ramadan Bayram is a state holiday in Macedonia.