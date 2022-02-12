New boulevards, schools, kindergartens, treatment plants and parks in the first 100 days by the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

New school in Ilinden, sewerage network in Gazi Baba and Kisela Voda, cleaned large landfill in Novo Selo, treatment plant in Rakotniki, Sopishte, installation of photovoltaics in primary schools and part of the kindergartens on the territory of the Municipality of Aerodrom, reconstructed playground in Butel, cleaned illegal landfills, are only part of the projects in Skopje and Skopje for the first 100 days. The mayors from VMRO-DPMNE throughout the Republic of Macedonia are asphalting new streets, installing new sewerage and water supply systems. Ohrid will get a new boulevard, and the stadium in Bitola is being reconstructed, VMRO-DPMNE points out.