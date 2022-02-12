The attitude of the PR heads of government institutions towards journalists and cameramen is catastrophic, journalist Furkan Saliu wrote on his Facebook profile.

If this had happened only once, it would have passed with an apology, but someone who receives a salary from my tax to act as the head of a public institution is totally inadmissible. Lowering the cameras is just a small gesture to tell you loud and clear that such behavior will not be tolerated! We know where we were until 2016, we do not want to and will not allow ourselves to return there again. If you do not want free media, pass a law and repeal it. Record yourself, and post on social media. Until that law is passed, we are here to convey loudly and clearly what the ordinary citizen thinks. Loud with or without a microphone, near and far, you will be asked about topics of public interest, not topics you choose.