The scandals related to the oversight of the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d, which were hired by the criminal authorities of Kovacevski and Grubi, do not stop, VMRO-DPMNE notes.

Namely, this gang in power hired 4 people to draw up a contract with the contractor company for an incredible 900 thousand euros in one month! In conditions where the value of the total project is not specified, when there is no complete project documentation for it, these persons hired by Gubi and Kovacevski paid them almost one million euros. The government of the poorest country in Europe wastes people’s money on monthly fees that are unimaginable for anyone in Macedonia.

In addition, the key company in the consortium that will conduct the oversight, the company Elektra Solution, which until recently was engaged in sewing panties, will receive the largest part of the funds provided for the oversight. By the way, to be even more suspicious, the oversight, in this case, will receive several times more than the sums charged for oversight of other projects. For example, an oversight engineer for the Skopje – Blace highway is budgeted at 2,900 euros per month, and for the oversight of Corridors 8 and 10d, seven times more is provided for the same position, that is, 20,000 euros per month.

The service for one surveyor for the oversight of the Skopje – Blace highway costs 1,300 euros per month, and for the oversight of Corridors 8 and 10d it is 5,600 euros per month.

An oversight environmental engineer for the Kicevo-Ohrid highway is charged 5,450 euros per month, while for Corridors 8 and 10d 9,000 euros.

How is it possible for the monthly fees to be up to 7 times higher. If they were supervising the construction of a space station, they would not be paid so much, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

It stinks of crime here, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to be deaf and blind. For this, there must be responsibility for all involved, including for those institutions that turn a blind eye to this, added the party.