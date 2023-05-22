The Government neglects entire regions in the country, and there are no investments in infrastructure – or in anything else, for that matter, stressed VMRO-DPMNE MP, Dragan Kovacki, following the party’s weekend field activities named “This is Macedonia, for everyone”.

Despite the situation on the ground, Kovacki added, the government tries to convince us that they will build new highway corridors.

“They are not capable of building anything, they are only capable of stealing. That is their idea for corridors 8 and 10d”, Kovacki said.