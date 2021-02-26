On tonight’s edition of the “Sto ne e jasno” show on Alfa TV, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, regarding the escape of Saso Mijalkov, said that the master screenplay of the government was for Mijalkov to organize a coup in VMRO-DPMNE, but Zaev’s plan hit the wall because the Macedonian public opposed the manipulations with the rule of law, so SDSM in despair had to invent nonsense to get clean in front of the citizens.

This is a master scenario of SDSM, in which VMRO-DPMNE is accused in vain. Yesterday, during a Q&A session in Parliament, I asked Zoran Zaev if the fugitive from justice was already in Skopje, in which house or apartment was he, and if the regular procedure of searching that house was carried out, which is a normal practice so that evidence could be obtained from there, but Zaev avoided answering, said Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Nikoloski says that “the accusations against VMRO-DPMNE in connection to the escape of Saso Mijalkov are “pure nonsense”, because the services could check the party premises at any time, or he may have been in the Government or in the premises of SDSM where entry permit can only be obtained from Zaev.