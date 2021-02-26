Internal clashes and a fight for domination between different groups shake Ali Ahmeti’s party, and those clashes are reflected on the work of the Parliament, say party sources, Sloboden Pecat reports.

According to unofficial information, MP Izet Mexhiti and two other MPs from the ranks of DUI do not attend Parliament sessions due to dissatisfaction with the situation in the party and thus block the work of the legislature. Unofficially, they want the party leader Ali Ahmeti to remove Artan Grubi and Bujar Osmani from the party, and thus from high-ranking positions in the Government, the news portal writes.

The Parliament has not been able to hold a plenary session since February 3. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi yesterday announced a “solution” for the deliberate absence from the sessions of MPs from the ruling majority, especially from DUI.