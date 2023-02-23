In an interview with the “Jadi Burek” show, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said that corruption in Macedonia has not been cleared so far and emphasized that there is nothing anti-Albanian when the crime and corruption of DUI and Artan Grubi are presented to the public.

Nikoloski emphasizes that, on the contrary, it is in the interest of the people.

So far, corruption in Macedonia has not been cleared. We as VMRO-DPMNE expose corruption in the DUI political party. For five days in a row, we tell about Artan Grubi what he is doing, and how he is doing it, and he is very nervous and does not know how to handle the situation. We expose the crimes of DUI and Artan Grubi, and they respond saying VMRO-DPMNE is an anti-Albanian party. What does stealing have to do with anti-Albanism? After that, we expose crime and corruption with Artan Grubi, they put words in my mouth that I didn’t say, that I called for war. Our response is very simple, and it comes through several texts that I read today by prominent Albanian journalists, who obviously understand what is happening and who say “don’t say that VMRO-DPMNE is an anti-Albanian party when it exposes your crime and corruption”, crime and corruption have nothing to do with anti-Albanism, on the contrary, it is for the benefit of the people, emphasized Nikoloski.

The vice president of VMRO-DPMNE added that the only war that can be fought is the war against organized crime and corruption, immediately after the changes in the elections, when everyone will be held accountable.