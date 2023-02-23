These days, the Parliament headed by Talat Xhaferi looks more like a village market than a Parliament. While the sessions on government reshuffle and Q&A are in progress, the speaker did not refrain from insulting the deputies of VMRO-DPMNE.

Although no one is allowed to touch “his child, who has the right to work”, or rather his adult Bartlet who passed the bar exam before graduation, because he can, Xhaferi in his simple style now told Igor Janusev “to resolve the problem with his kids.”