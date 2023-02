The Parliament dismissed Minister of Health Bekim Sali, Minister of Information Society and Administration Admirim Aliti and Minister without Portfolio for the Diaspora, Xhemail Cupi, all from the ranks of outgoing junior coalition partner Alternativa.

65 MPs voted “for” Sali’s dismissal, and 64 MPs voted for Aliti and Cupi, and one MP was against and there were no abstentions.