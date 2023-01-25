This debate will set the path of the Council of Europe for the following period. And that’s why I think as it is clear here that the solidarity and endurance of European democracies, respect for human rights, and respect for the rule of law are the best guarantees for mutual prosperity, safety, and a secure future. We also need to reaffirm unity around the common values of this organization where we are members, as well as multilateralism based on international law. We need to set an advanced agenda for the Council of Europe, putting the interest of the people first, emphasized VMRO-DPMNE vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski in Strasbourg.

The European Court of Human Rights is one of the key elements of the Council of Europe. It is a place where hundreds of thousands of European citizens seek justice. We must discuss and we must set a firm agenda that will create an effective mechanism that will make member states implement the decisions and rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

Because very often rulings and decisions are adopted by the European Court of Human Rights and the member states do not implement them.

I can share one example related to the Macedonians and the Macedonian national minority in Bulgaria. There are currently sixteen rulings or decisions of the European Court of Human Rights that are not implemented in Bulgaria. Sixteen are not implemented, not one, not two, but sixteen rulings and decisions of the European Court of Human Rights are not implemented!

These rulings, these decisions are related to the right to self-identification, the right to assemble and associate, the right to participate in elections, the right to learn the mother tongue, and the right to protect the national interest in culture.

These decisions are made here in Strasbourg, Sofia refuses to implement them and thus deprives the basic human rights of the citizens of Bulgaria who declare themselves as Macedonians. This is something that should not be tolerated and something that is a bad example in the 21st century. It is also a bad example for the Council of Europe because people came here, they came to Strasbourg, they were in the European Court of Human Rights, they demanded justice, they got justice, but it is not implemented in their country.

Therefore, an effective mechanism for implementing the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights must be created and discussed at the Reykjavík summit.