SDSM, and above all Kovacevski, pray every morning and every night for DUI not to leave their Government, and thus to extend their political life for another month. So that their political survival is reduced to what DUI will do, so for two days now they have been kneeling at the celebrations and concerts on the occasion of 20 years since the founding of DUI, making funny scenes. Apart from Kovacevski, Zaev was also there, although he is formally resigned. So it is another confirmation that Zaev is pulling the strings from behind the scenes and he is the main player in SDSM, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski said in an interview with TV Alfa.

Regarding today’s refusal by SDSM MPs to discuss the inappropriate behavior of Parliament Speaker Xhaferi, Nikoloski said that the chairman of the Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandate Immunity Issued Panco Minov himself voted against the item on the agenda that he proposed, adding that the same MP Minov, calling Preletacevic, is known to the public for the rapid change of political views on the same topic.

Nikoloski called on the citizens on June 18 to unite en masse and take to the streets, because every additional person at the protest means a day less to this criminal government of SDSM and DUI.