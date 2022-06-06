The supply of Russian energy should be stopped for Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria, which had refused to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s plane to fly through their airspace to reach Serbia, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, reported “Politika.rs”.

Montenegro, Bulgaria and Macedonia yesterday banned the flight of Russian government planes over their airspace ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s announced visit to Serbia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the countries bordering Serbia have closed their airspace to Sergey Lavrov’s aircraft, stressing that Moscow was the one not building a new “iron curtain”, but that Europe was fencing Russia.