This is not the first time. The prevention of the formation of a Macedonian association (Nikola Vapcarov) in Blagoevgrad speaks volumes. I believe that this is the basis for another lawsuit that Bulgaria will receive in the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. So far, there are 24 judgments that Bulgaria has not implemented, which speaks of the undemocratic capacity it is dealing with. Bulgaria does not enjoy all rights, mostly because it does not respect the rights of minorities, says the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski.

According to him, “this is an awakening for those naive in Macedonia who believe in sweet lies that we have a friend on the other side of the border, who has good intentions toward our country.”