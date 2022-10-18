The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday it has extended a verbal note through the Embassy of Macedonia to Sofia, expressing its utter displeasure over the recent public statements by Member of European Parliament (MEP) and co-president of the VMRO-BND party Angel Dzhambazki.

Dzhambazki has on several occasions expressed irredentist and territorial claims against the Republic of Macedonia and directed serious insults at the reputation of high state representatives of the Republic of Macedonia. By directing threats and serious insults, injuring the dignity of the Republic of Macedonia and its citizens, Mr. Dzhambazki is acting contrary to the commitments and aspirations expressed in the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between the two countries. In accordance with the Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation, after this notification, we expect the state leadership, the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria to condemn and disassociate themselves from Dzhambazki’s statements. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would appreciate the possible actions taken by the competent institutions of Bulgaria to take measures for the prevention of such and similar behaviors.