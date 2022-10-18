Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Tuesday with Slovenia’s Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

Expressing satisfaction from today’s meeting with our long-time friend and supporter from the Republic of Slovenia, Xhaferi thanked for the continuous support of the Republic of Slovenia in achieving the two state strategic goals, NATO and EU membership in the past decades. He informed about the current screening process, which was preceded by the consultation process and the Parliament’s attitude towards the Government regarding respect for the identity peculiarities of the Macedonian people and the resolution of bilateral issues outside the clusters during the negotiations, informs the parliamentary press service.

The meeting also discussed the complete alignment of the state with the foreign, security and defense policy of the EU, as a clear indication of the unconditional commitment and dedication of our country’s path to membership in the Union.

With her first official visit to the Republic of Macedonia in this position, in a year that marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the respected Fajon confirmed her personal and state determination to fully support the country in all fields of mutual interest. At the same time, she emphasized the potential that exists for cooperation on a bilateral level, such as in the field of economy and education, especially in a period of global changes when measures for solidarity and joint action are more than necessary. She particularly expressed satisfaction with the current screening process and the fact that the country has over 40 percent compliance with EU legislation, a fact that makes the country’s set goal for EU membership by 2030 realistic and justified, the statement said.