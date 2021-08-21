Resignations from those responsible about the current epidemic wave are unavoidable, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, after the Government’s own top doctor confirmed that his recommendations were ignored.

Doctor Zarko Karadzovski, who heads the Infectious Diseases Committee, said that the large spike in infections and deaths is due to the Government not enforcing the ban on mass weddings during the summer, when tens of thousands of mainly ethnic Albanian emigrants came to the country – many of them to get married.