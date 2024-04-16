VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski announced the main messages of the party from the large rally they held in their traditional stronghold of Prilep yesterday.

According to Nikoloski, the voters need to consider the coming elections as historic for the country, and they will “determine the fate of Macedonia for the next 20 to 30 years”.

Nikoloski also sent out a message to the Albanian DUI party. “They are not in a position to blackmail us. With massive turnout on April 24th and May 8th, the voters will give their negative verdict to their blackmail”. Nikoloski added that the model for electing presidents will not change, and that VMRO will not accept the DUI demand for Albanian veto power over the appointment of the next President – by moving the model of selection to the Parliament.

Regarding the presidential elections, Nikoloski condemned incumbent Stevo Pendarovski, who is seeking a second term, for refusing to condemn a single major corruption scandal of the DUI – SDSM Government.

In the direct clash with his SDSM opponent in the 4th electoral district, Venko Filipce, Nikoloski said that the former Healthcare Minister used the pandemic to conduct personal PR promotion, while the city of Prilep lost 608 citizens.