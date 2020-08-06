Greece said that it will keep the border with Macedonia closed, for the rest of the summer season, effectively putting an end to any hopes that Macedonians will get to go to their preferred summer destination.

The rest of the EU also keeps the borders closed to Macedonia, but one EU member, Bulgaria, decided to open its border and allow Macedonian citizens in, provided they show a recent negative coronavirus test. But Greece, which usually gets far more Macedonian tourists that Bulgaria does, decided it’s not worth the risk.

Greek authorities said they are closing additional border crossings with Albania, Bulgaria and Turkey.