After the interviews of the leaders of VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, it became clear that the government is in a hurry for elections. Despite the false self-moderation that hittried to manifest, it is obvious that Zaev wants elections because things are not in his favor, both politically and economically.

There is new affair related to the real reasons for the resignation of the director of the Health Fund, Den Doncev, as well as the promised and unfulfilled projects. Zaev is also afraid of a post-coronavirus economic tsunami caused by poor economic policies and the budget hole. That is why Zaev wants elections, because although the defeat will undoubtedly come, the damage, ie the margin will be smaller and thus can increase the price for future bargaining when forming the next government.

Doctor still say that for now there are no clear conditions for elections. The director of the Public Health Institute, Shaban Memeti, emphasizes that elections should not be held without prior serious health assessment.

Without prejudice about whether we will have elections or not, when we have less than 10 cases a day in two weeks, we can say that we are on the right track. We need to start relaxing the measures first. Elections are another matter, it’s a public matter, he said.

The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, has the similar opinion. He has no doubts that VMRO-DPMNE will win this election with a double-digit dmargin whenever they take place, but that now the priority should be the health of the citizens.