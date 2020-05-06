Without a serious and realistic assessment of the health condition, there are no conditions for holding elections in the country. The director of the Public Health Institute, Shaban Memeti, said on TV Alsat M’s “200” show that the effect of the relaxed measures should be seen first, and then an assessment should be made for organizing the elections.

It’s too early to tell, because we’re in a state of emergency. We will make a realistic assessment, we will relax the measures, we will see the reaction of the citizens and the public and with that we will know how many tests should be performed, how many of them will be positive, how many people will be hospitalized, and the Public Health Institute monitors the whole situation, is not dealing with politics. We will inform about the health condition and it is not good to rush, he said.

Shabani said an assessment could be made when there are less than 10 infected people a day in the country for two weeks in a row.

Without prejudice about whether we will have elections or not, when we have less than 10 cases a day in two weeks, we can say that we are on the right track. We need to start relaxing the measures first. Elections are another matter, it’s a public matter, he said.



According to Memeti, in order to organize the elections, the engagement of more people to observe the elections in close spaces is contrary to the measures of the Government. The other day, the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said that the decision on whether there are conditions for elections or not will be made based on the report on the public health condition prepared by the Commission for Infectious and Infectious Diseases.