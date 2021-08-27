Students from primary schools in the country received the protocol according to which the in-person classes will be held in the 2021/2022 school year.

No physical contact and greeting between students and school staff, students with body temperature higher than 37.4 degrees are sent home, parents are banned from entering school, frequent hand washing and disinfection, are just some of the guidelines.

There is no information on the duration of a school class.

Many parents are skeptical that students will be able to strictly adhere to certain protocols. A group of parents in favor of online education have repeatedly warned that it is too risky for the children to return to school with the current numbers of new Covid-19 infections and deaths.

They demand that the school year starts with online classes until the situation stabilizes. A large number of epidemiologists in the country also supported the parents who believe that in-person classes should be postponed, despite the fact that the Ministry of Education assures that conditions have been created for the return of students to schools.