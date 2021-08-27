VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski presented Friday the party’s candidate for mayor of Veles, Marko Kolev.

He emphasized his responsibility and the importance that Veles will receive from the central government immediately after the fall of the current government.

These elections are the turning point where this reality should be defeated and a new leaf should be turned over for a new beginning, not only in Veles, but throughout Macedonia, Mickoski said.

Mickoski asked the candidate for mayor to start realizing what was promised to the citizens.

The first projects should not be minor and insignificant for you, and you should deal with the most important and biggest ones. No more wasting time. Today Veles is in a dangerous stalemate. Local and central government have completely neglected the development of the city, he stressed.



Марко заборави на твојата канцеларија. Кожната фотелја не смее да биде местото за одмор на функционерите, како што е сега. Твоето место е низ населените места, улиците, маалата, парковите, меѓу народот. Да решиш што е можно повеќе проблеми.

Mickoski also asked him to always be with and among the people and solve as many problems as possible and develop the city according to the needs of the people and the municipality.



Urban plans are needed that will guarantee the quality of life of the citizens, with enough greenery, for satisfied citizens, for an ecological and connected city. The mistakes of the past should never be repeated, where the whole city was held hostage to the uncontrolled destruction of the environment, he said, adding that Veles deserves to develop into a modern and contemporary city.