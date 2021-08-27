The local elections will be a kind of referendum because with a big victory of VMRO-DPMNE falls SDSM, falls DUI, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski in Friday’s interview with MRT, pointing out that it is necessary to prepare good programs for the local elections that will solve the problems of the citizens.

But of course we need to translate all that into a local program because the citizens expect their problems to be solved, he added.

Asked what gives them so much optimism to demand early parliamentary elections after winning the local elections, Misajlovski said that it is the opposition mood, but also the polls that show a major victory for VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections.