The local elections will be a kind of referendum because with a big victory of VMRO-DPMNE falls SDSM, falls DUI, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski in Friday’s interview with MRT, pointing out that it is necessary to prepare good programs for the local elections that will solve the problems of the citizens.
But of course we need to translate all that into a local program because the citizens expect their problems to be solved, he added.
Asked what gives them so much optimism to demand early parliamentary elections after winning the local elections, Misajlovski said that it is the opposition mood, but also the polls that show a major victory for VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections.
First and foremost, I told you, that is the opposition mood, which we see in the polls for VMRO-DPMNE. We in most of Macedonia have excellent numbers of sure victories, in other municipalities of course we will do our best to win them. So, VMRO-DPMNE is ahead of convincing victory and that is why we say that everyone should join us for this victory to be much bigger, says Vice President Misajlovski.
