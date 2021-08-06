No sign of Kumanovo fire victim after investigation, missing person report filed Macedonia 06.08.2021 / 17:34 Remains of a fire victim haven’t been found after police thoroughly searched a house that burned down in a village in the Kumanovo region. A missing person report has been filed, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Angelov: Situation in Macevo village escalating, several houses at risk, three helicopters engaged Speaker Xhaferi schedules local elections in October Just a day before scheduling the local elections, call issued for hundreds of new pre-election employments in the state administration Huge spike in new Covid-19 cases – as many as 325 reported, one patient dies The largest active wildfires in the country are those in Delcevo and Pehcevo Active fires in Stip, Strumica, Skopje, Bitola, Ohrid, Tetovo, Kumanovo and Veles regions Zaev and Maricic spotted on the beach, the Government avoids answering where is the Prime Minister VMRO-DPMNE: Zaev and the ministers enjoy the beach, while the people are fighting the fires alone .
