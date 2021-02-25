With 70 coronavirus deaths over the pas week, Macedonia saw a significant increase of 62.8 percent compared to the previous week.

Of the deceased, 65 were aged over 60 years and five were aged between 50 and 59.

This is believed to be result of the spread of the British strain of the virus, which is proving more dangerous than the previous strains. Meanwhile the number of newly diagnosed cases is not increasing by anything close to the death rate – 2,320 new cases were diagnosed in a week, which is an increase of 3.9 percent.