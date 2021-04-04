Epidemiologist Dr. Nikola Panovski, believes that according to the number of hospitalized people, and certainly people are not hospitalized without need in such peaks, we could expect a drastic spike in the number of Covid-19 deaths.

He pointed out in an interview with Sitel TV that the percentage of deaths due to the coronavirus, which is also not publicly revealed, is about 30 percent and so far it has not decreased at all, because no suitable medicine has been found in our country and patients are treated the same way as during the autumn peak.

According to him, If the number of deaths in the coming days is 40, unfortunately it can also go over 60.