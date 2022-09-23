After being caught in a lie, the deserter Kovacevski is nowhere to be found to clarify when he lied, was it when he said that he did not serve in the army because of his education, or when he said that he did not serve in the army because of surgery? Or in both cases. There is only a document that he was not in the army because he is PERMANENTLY INCAPACITATED. In fact, this is best described by Kovacevski and the successes of his Government, stressed VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

Why does Kovacevski need to lie to the public, unless he wants to hide something. Are the stories about surgery a distraction from the truth that he deserted, that he avoided the call to serve the state and that in 2001 when thousands responded to the call of the state he ran for medical notes and excuses. Caught in malpractices he now makes justifications for military duty secrets, state secrets, false moralizing, inventing new lies, and whatnot. But thus he only buries himself even more, the party added.

Once a liar always a liar. Once a deserter always a deserter. That’s Kovacevski.