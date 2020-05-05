A 59 year old woman from Tetovo died from Covid-19 overnight, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The woman was treated for two weeks and was on mechanical ventilation before she died. This brings the death toll to 86.

The Ministry said that it performed 185 tests over the past 24 hours and diagnosed 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1.526. It counts 21 patients as newly healed, and the total of healed patients stands at 1.013.

Skopje continues to have the most confirmed cases – 515, followed by Kumanovo and Debar which are by far worst hit per capita with 401 and 51 cases, respectively.

The two clinics in Skopje which treat the most difficult Covid-19 cases have a total of 55 cases, four of them on mechanical ventilation. The hospitals in Bitola and Stip treat four patients each.