The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative parties are calling on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to resign after a video showed him attending a surgery without scrubs or a mask.

Filipce still hasn’t clarified when and how the recording was made – it could be pre-Covid but still the presence of a person in an operating room without a mask is a major issue. The surgery seems to be a brain operation, and Filipce is seen taking pictures with his phone.

The Minister attended a surgery in plain clothes, without a mask, gloves or cap, as if he walked in from the street. This violates all basic protocols and rules for keeping the operating rooms surgically clean, the opposition parties said in a statement.

Filipce is currently facing calls to be put under a criminal investigation after he attempted to use a shell company registered in American Samoa in the failed procurement deal for Chinese coronavirus vaccines.

La Verita identifies the shell company Zaev and Filipce tried to use for the Chinese vaccine deal