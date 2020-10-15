Regarding the statement of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani repeated the statement of President Stevo Pendarovski that everything that happens to us from outside does not happen only to the Government but to all citizens, including the opposition, and that hence we should not enter into political battles over these issues, because internal cohesion is very important for their resolution.

Mickoski has my number and he can call me, I am ready to communicate with him on a daily basis. It is not good to speculate on these issues on a daily basis. The main message during my visit to Sofia was conveyed by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who said that he did not want Bulgaria to be in a situation to block Macedonia and that he expected a breakthrough in the work of the Joint Historical Commission. The main message is that and based on it we try to intensify the communication. It is good that the Commission continued to work in Skopje. We encourage them to find common ground, and we will continue to talk at all political levels if there are certain ambiguities, Osmani said.