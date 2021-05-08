Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said Saturday he doesn’t believe Macedonia and Albania will be separated on the EU path and the country should not give up on the possibility of an intergovernmental conference in June and a start of the talks even with a caretaker government in Bulgaria, since the decision is a technical one.

I believe that the process should be based on strict criteria for fulfilling the conditions. Macedonia has met the conditions and delivered, it is the EU’s turn now to deliver, Osmani said.

Osmani reiterated that countries in the region such as Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro are closely monitoring Macedonia’s process towards the EU, ie watching how the EU will respond to our country, because as he said the country has atypical and rapid development in meeting the required requirements to start accession negotiations.