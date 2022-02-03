In Brussels, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met with MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, whom he says is a real lobbyist and representative for the country in the European Parliament.

It is always a pleasure to meet the strong supporter of the EU enlargement process, but also a real lobbyist and representative of the European file of Macedonia in the European Parliament, Ilhan Kyuchyuk. In a nice atmosphere, we talked about the period ahead, a period when I expect major support from our friends in Brussels, Osmani informed on social media.