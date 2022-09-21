Macedonia’s Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, met with Philip Reeker, US senior advisor for Caucasian negotiations and a long-time friend of Macedonia, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting focused on Macedonia’s upcoming chairmanship of the OSCE in 2023, with an emphasis on priorities, challenges and future planned activities in this context.

They reaffirmed the strong alliance between Macedonia and the US, focusing especially on the recently held strategic dialogue between the two countries, as an important turning point in the overall bilateral relations.