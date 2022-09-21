Kovacevski should explain the reasons why he avoided military service. The document on the incapacity was confirmed and now we need to see what the reasons are, political analyst Vladmir Bozinovski asks the Prime Minister.

It is obvious that there is a change in attitude. What we are interested in is why there is a change in attitude, that is, because of faculty, which is a notorious lie. Regarding why he didn’t serve in the army, he should come out and explain. Just like Zaev, who is of the same generation and he didn’t serve in the army too. These are the two prime ministers who did the most to deprive the state of its identity, Bozinovski told “Republika”.