Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that the planned inclusion of the Bulgarian nation in the Constitution will be at the same level as all the other nations mentioned in the Preamble, and through the text – and not in some exclusive fashion.

The statement comes after reports that Bulgaria may ask for a special role for the Bulgarian nation in the Constitution, that would give them a deeper historic role than that of the other nations.

The Constitutional amendments are clearly defined in the Protocol with Bulgaria and it is clear what will be the position of the Bulgarians. They will be named along with the Croats and the other nations that will be added and there can be no difference in the way they are mentioned, Osmani said.

He denied reports that Bulgaria may ask for a nation such as “Macedonian Bulgarians” to be named at a more prominent position than the other nations, and also the reports that Bulgaria asked to be included in the committee that is drafting the amendments.