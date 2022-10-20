The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia says that the mayor of the City of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, and the acting director of JSP Aleksandar Stojkovski have left more than 1,000 families of JSP employees to suffer for bread, and for the first time they have left Skopje citizens without public transportation.

The workers came to their workplaces this morning to drive, but they did not see that the acting director Stojkovski came to pay their salaries, but they saw that he came to record them without authorization so that those who do not have the courage to stand up to the workers could listen. Yesterday we witnessed that a dozen strike breakers in total together with the Secretary of the City of Skopje, and the acting director of JSP and their personal drivers stood in front of the Government and the workers, as never before, stood together, and the unions with them for their deserved and earned wages, say SSM.