At today’s public session of the Court of Appeal regarding the events of April 27, the representative of the accused Vladimir Atanasovski requested the dismissal of the Public Prosecutor in this case because of what was done to his client. Exemption of the High Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Public Prosecutor is also requested.

Lawyer Jordan Apostolski submitted documents to the court about how Atanasovski was deliberately “forgotten” in prison and how he was treated. They got the information from a whistleblower. They, therefore, request that this case be taken over by a prosecutor from the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Macedonian public deserves to know the truth, and this is only possible if there is a fair trial for this case, Apostolski pointed out.

By the way, this summer an audio recording was published on social media in which a voice can be heard that resembles the voice of the former head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, talking to another person, whose voice is mutated, and in which the name Vladimir Atanasovski is mentioned, which coincides with the former director of UBK, sentenced to 6 years in prison for organizing the events of April 27. About him, the voice that resembles that of Ruskovska says “I put him in custody and forgot about him for two months”.