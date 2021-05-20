A little over 12,000 vaccine doses were distributed yesterday, and of them 9,711 went to people who received their first dose. With this, the number of citizens who are being vaccinated rose to 232,485, including 36,366 people who received both doses.

Meanwhile, the number of people registered on the online registration site is at 384,706. The Healthcare Ministry said that 44 percent of all citizens over 70 years of age are now vaccinated with at least one dose, and 30 percent of all over 60.