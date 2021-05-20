The Russian Federation announced that it will respond to the move by Macedonia, who expelled a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Skopje. The diplomat was expelled a week ago, without a public explanation for his actions, who were deemed unacceptable by the Macedonian Foreign Ministry.

We strongly condemn this unfounded move that will definitely affect relations between Russia and Macedonia. There will be counter-measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a social media comment.

The Ministry used the imposed name “North Macedonia” in its statement.