The Healthcare Ministry informed that a total of 20 types of the coronavirus were detected in Macedonia during the course of the epidemic so far, but the feared British strain is not among them.

The report is based on genetic testing done by the Macedonian Academy, which has analyzed 180 Covid-19 genomes and detected two dozen strains. The dominant strains are the B.1.1. and the B.1.1.70 strains, which are also most represented across Europe and in the region, with the latter strain currently gaining in prominence.